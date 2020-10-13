Japan's Aso says G7 finance ministers to hold teleconference, issue statement

FILE PHOTO: Japan's newly-appointed Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Financial leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies will hold a teleconference later on Tuesday to issue a joint communique, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Aso, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, declined to comment when asked about a Reuters report that the G7 would oppose the launch of Facebook's FB.O Libra stablecoin until it is properly regulated.

Aso said he and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda would jointly brief media after the G7 teleconference.