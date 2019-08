Firefighters extinguish a fire in Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Brazil August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - The leaders of the group of seven nations are close to agreeing a deal to provide $20 million in emergency help to stop the Amazon forest fires, a French presidential source said.

“The reality is that for the emergency aid they especially need financing ... because they don’t have the funds to enable planes, fire-fighting planes to take-off,” the source said, confirming the $20 million figure.