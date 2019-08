U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi (not pictured) for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said China’s call for “calm” trade negotiations sent a positive message and should also be applied to the situation in Hong Kong.

Trump said the United States hadn’t been happy with the World Trade Organization’s handling of trade disputes but that his country was now getting treated better.