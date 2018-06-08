G7 communique unlikely due to lack of consensus: officials

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - Leaders from the Group of Seven countries are highly unlikely to issue a final communique when a two-day summit in Canada ends on Saturday because of a lack of consensus among the group, who are deeply divided over trade issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) walks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau following the official welcoming ceremony the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Several G7 officials told Reuters that a communique - which must be agreed by the leaders of Canada, Britain, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and Italy - will be near impossible to achieve and Canada will issue a chair’s summary of the meeting instead.