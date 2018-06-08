FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 8, 2018 / 6:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

G7 communique unlikely due to lack of consensus: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - Leaders from the Group of Seven countries are highly unlikely to issue a final communique when a two-day summit in Canada ends on Saturday because of a lack of consensus among the group, who are deeply divided over trade issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) walks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau following the official welcoming ceremony the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Several G7 officials told Reuters that a communique - which must be agreed by the leaders of Canada, Britain, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and Italy - will be near impossible to achieve and Canada will issue a chair’s summary of the meeting instead.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and William James; Writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.