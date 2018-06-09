G7 leaders commit to fighting trade protectionism: communique

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations agreed at the conclusion of their summit on Saturday on the need for “free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade” and the importance of fighting protectionism, their communique said.

L-R: European Council President Donald Tusk, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker pose for a family photo at the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies,” the leaders said in a statement after a meeting that focused heavily on trade fights between the United States and its allies.