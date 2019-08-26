Trump says possible French wine levy depends on digital tax talks

French red wine is poured into a glass at the Chateau du Pavillon in Sainte-Croix-Du-Mont, France, July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday upcoming talks about France’s tax on the revenues of big technology firms would determine whether the United States imposes its own tax on French wine.

Trump and his Western allies are due to discuss the world’s digital transformation later on Monday at a G7 summit in France.

Trump also said he felt certain Japan would finalize a trade deal with the United States. Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday they had agreed in principle on a trade deal.