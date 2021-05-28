U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls on G7 to keep up fiscal support - statement

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks as she joins White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday it was important to provide further fiscal support “to promote a robust and lasting recovery in the wake of the pandemic,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Yellen, during a virtual meeting of the finance leaders from wealthy democracies, emphasized U.S. commitment to solving global problems multilaterally, including cooperating on tackling climate change and environmental issues.

“She expressed her support for ongoing work on digital payments issues, including exploration of potential central bank digital currency policy considerations,” the Treasury said.