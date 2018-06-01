BOJ's Kuroda calls for 'rational' G7 debate on trade

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday called for “rational” debate among G7 nations to prevent protectionist trade measures from disrupting the global economy.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 27, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Countries that adopt protectionist measures will only see their economies suffer from disruptions in imports, he said.

“I don’t think the tide of free trade will shift. But it’s important to carry on discussion so that things don’t escalate,” Kuroda told reporters upon arrival for a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven advanced economies.

“I can only say that we need rational discussions.”

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, who was also in the Canadian resort town of Whistler for the G7 gathering, called on the United States to join forces in stopping China from taking market-distorting trade practices, a senior Japanese finance ministry official said.

During the meeting with his U.S. counterpart Steven Mnuchin, Aso also repeated Tokyo’s request for Washington to give Japanese steel and aluminum goods a permanent exemption from U.S. import tariffs, the official said.

“China still takes various market-distorting trade and investment practices. There were discussions on how to bring China into the global, rule-based economic system,” the official told reporters.

Aso and Mnuchin met on the sidelines of the three-day meeting of G7 finance leaders that began on Thursday, where trade frictions between the United States and its key allies were seen dominating talks.

The United States’ allies in the G7 vowed on Thursday to push back against Washington’s decision to impose tariffs on their steel and aluminum exports, saying as they gathered for a meeting that the move threatens global growth.