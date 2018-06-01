UK's Hammond 'very disappointed' by U.S. tariffs, hopes for progress

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - Britain is worried about the United States’ decision to levy tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, but hopes for progress when President Donald Trump meets with other G7 leaders next week, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday.

United Kingdom's Secretary of State for International Development Penny Mordaunt speaks near United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and United Kingdom's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond during a meeting at the G7 Finance Ministers Summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

“It worries all of us and we are very disappointed by the action that the United States has taken,” Hammond told reporters at a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations in the Canadian mountain resort of Whistler.

Canada is due to host a meeting of G7 heads of government next week, and Hammond said he hoped Friday’s discussions could lay the groundwork for EU and Canadian leaders to reach a deal on the tariffs with Trump then.

“We know that the president has a very personal style. He likes to deal personally with issues. So I hope that if we can have a constructive discussion today, there’s a real chance the leaders can make some significant progress when they meet next week,” Hammond said.