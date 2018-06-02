Germany's Scholz says U.S. grasps EU tariff concerns

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - The United States appears to have understood Europe’s concerns about its latest tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, possibly paving the way for a solution at some point in the future, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

Germany's Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz walks back to his hotel after meetings at the G7 Finance Ministers Summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

“We must find a way to get out of this. That was said clearly by everyone and I think it was even taken on board (by the United States),” Scholz told reporters after a meeting of finance ministers from the G7 group of rich nations in the Canadian mountain resort of Whistler.

“To that extent, we have laid a foundation to come to a better outcome at some point,” he added.

Scholz reiterated that he viewed the U.S. tariffs as “unacceptable” and “against the law”.