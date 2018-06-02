FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2018 / 2:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan urges G7 to send message group watching markets carefully: Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he had told his G7 counterparts the group of advanced economies should send a message that it continues to watch market moves carefully.

Japan's Minister of Finance Taro Aso poses for an official photo at the G7 Finance Ministers Summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Aso also said while Japan was undecided on whether to file a challenge to the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum with the World Trade Organization, it was making “various preparations.”

“It’s deeply deplorable,” Aso told reporters about the U.S. import tariff decision, after attending a Group of Seven finance leaders’ meeting.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

