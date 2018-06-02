U.S. at odds with allies over tariffs at G7 meeting: Canada

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers clashed with their U.S. counterpart over Washington’s decision to hit their countries with steel and aluminum import tariffs, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Saturday.

Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau and Minister of International Development Marie-Claude Bibeau speak to media during the G7 Finance Ministers Summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

“On trade, over the course of the last couple of days there was an important difference of opinion,” Morneau told reporters after hosting a meeting with his G7 counterparts in the mountain resort town of Whistler, British Columbia.

“The Americans have decided, in our mind, to take actions that’s not at all constructive, it’s actually destructive to our ability to get things done around tariffs on steel and aluminum,” he said after the meeting ended.