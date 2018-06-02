FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 2, 2018 / 6:54 PM / in 8 minutes

U.S. at odds with allies over tariffs at G7 meeting: Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - G7 finance ministers clashed with their U.S. counterpart over Washington’s decision to hit their countries with steel and aluminum import tariffs, Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Saturday.

Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau and Minister of International Development Marie-Claude Bibeau speak to media during the G7 Finance Ministers Summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

“On trade, over the course of the last couple of days there was an important difference of opinion,” Morneau told reporters after hosting a meeting with his G7 counterparts in the mountain resort town of Whistler, British Columbia.

“The Americans have decided, in our mind, to take actions that’s not at all constructive, it’s actually destructive to our ability to get things done around tariffs on steel and aluminum,” he said after the meeting ended.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, David Lawder and David Millikin; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.