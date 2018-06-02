FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 1, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

More difficult to deal with China trade issues after U.S. tariffs move: EU

Jan Strupczewski

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - The United States is making trade concerns related to China more difficult to deal with when Washington ignores World Trade Organisation rules in the case of steel and aluminum tariffs, a senior European Union official said on Friday.

The U.S. has bypassed WTO procedures and imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from Friday, hitting Canada, Mexico and the European Union, even though the steel and aluminum over-capacity stems mainly from China.

Washington cited national security reasons for the tariffs.

(This version of the story has been refiled to fix dateline)

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.