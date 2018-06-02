More difficult to deal with China trade issues after U.S. tariffs move: EU

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - The United States is making trade concerns related to China more difficult to deal with when Washington ignores World Trade Organisation rules in the case of steel and aluminum tariffs, a senior European Union official said on Friday.

The U.S. has bypassed WTO procedures and imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from Friday, hitting Canada, Mexico and the European Union, even though the steel and aluminum over-capacity stems mainly from China.

Washington cited national security reasons for the tariffs.

