FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 1, 2018 / 8:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Direct impact of U.S. tariffs on EU 'limited': ECB's Weidmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union are likely to have only a limited direct impact on the EU economy, but risk hurting business and consumer confidence, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Friday.

(L-R) President of the German Federal Bank Jens Weidmann, Germany's Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz and Japan's Minster of Finance Taro Aso arrive at the welcome reception dinner during the G7 Finance Ministers Summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Weidmann, head of Germany’s Bundesbank, told German broadcaster ZDF on the sidelines of a G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Canada that fears of escalating trade tensions between the United States and the rest of the world were a key risk.

“The direct impact of the U.S. decision is in my view limited,” he said. “We are speaking of 0.04 percent of the GDP of the EU. But the possibility of a further escalation of the conflict could damage the confidence of consumers and business.”

Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Jan Strupczewski and David Milliken; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.