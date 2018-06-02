G7 statement: Mnuchin asked to convey 'unanimous concern and disappointment'

WHISTLER, British Columbia (Reuters) - Top global economic leaders on Saturday asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to convey their “unanimous concern and disappointment” about the metals tariffs imposed by Washington this week, wrapping up a heated G7 meeting in Canada.

United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin walks back to his hotel after the G7 Finance Ministers Summit in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

“Ministers and Governors agreed that this discussion should continue at the Leaders’ Summit in Charlevoix, where decisive action is needed. The aim of this should be to restore collaborative partnerships to promote free, fair, predictable and mutually beneficial trade,” the group said in a summary statement written by Canada.