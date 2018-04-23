European leaders to urge Trump not to quit Iran deal: Germany

TORONTO (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany and France will urge U.S. President Donald Trump not to pull out of an Iran nuclear deal with major powers since doing so could cause major problems, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland is joined by France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, U.S. Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, High Representative for the European Union's Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs Angelino Alfano, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono and Minister of Foreign Affairs for Germany Heiko Maas prior to a reception at the Royal Ontario Museum on the first day of meetings for foreign ministers' from G7 countries in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Trump has given the European signatories of the deal a May 12 deadline to “fix the terrible flaws” of the 2015 nuclear agreement, or he will refuse to extend U.S. sanctions relief on Iran.

Maas said that in upcoming meetings in Washington, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron would urge Trump to stay in the deal. The agreement offered Tehran relief from sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

“We believe it is extremely important to uphold this agreement. Were it to fail or the U.S. to drop out, we would not have anything comparable to it and we fear that the situation would significantly deteriorate with everything that goes with it,” he told reporters.

Maas, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations, also said the G7 would formally call on Russia to contribute to solving the crisis in Syria.

Asked what the final communique from the two-day meeting would say, Maas told reporters that “It establishes again that there will be no political solution in Syria without Russia ... and that Russia has to contribute its share to such a solution.”