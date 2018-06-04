FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

G7 summit complicated by U.S. stance on trade, foreign policy: French presidency source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The work agenda for the G7 summit in Quebec, Canada this week has been complicated by the United State’s stance on trade, climate change and foreign policy, a source at the French president’s office said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference after the International conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. Etienne Laurent/Pool via Reuters

“The U.S. position on certain issues could make negotiations on the final conclusion (of the summit) tricky,” the source said, citing foreign policy moves such as the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the transfer of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The source said President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump could hold talks on the sidelines of the summit.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Lough

