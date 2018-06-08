Canada's Freeland holds firm on tariff retaliation at G7

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - Talks among top world leaders at the Group of Seven summit have so far been cordial, but Canada will not change its mind when it comes to illegal U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

Freeland said the idea floated by U.S. President Donald Trump that Russia be re-admitted to group has not been raised in any formal way at the summit, and that work towards a final joint communique has been difficult.