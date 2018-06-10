FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 1:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump's G7 U-turn destroys trust, Europe must stick together: Germany's Maas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to back out of a Group of Seven communique through a Twitter message has destroyed trust and Europe’s answer must be to stick even closer together, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Sunday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“It’s actually not a real surprise, we have seen this with the climate agreement or the Iran deal,” Maas said when asked to comment on Trump’s decision to back out of the G7 declaration drawn up at a summit in Canada.

“In a matter of seconds, you can destroy trust with 280 twitter characters,” Maas said, adding it would take much longer to rebuild the lost trust.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

