FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 5, 2018 / 8:55 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Germany: no question of Russia rejoining G7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no question that the Group of Seven rich nations will welcome Russia back to their club, a senior German official said on Tuesday, adding there were still reasons to stick to the existing arrangement.

Russia has been excluded from the Group of Eight since 2014 after its annexation of the Crimea region and its relations with many Western nations have been strained over issues including its role in Syria and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.