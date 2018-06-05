Germany says don't know if will get a communique at G7 summit

BERLIN (Reuters) - European states will present a united front on issues from Iran to trade and climate change at a Group of Seven summit starting on Friday but it is unclear if leaders will agree on a communique at the end, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A security fence is seen along the waterfront near the site of the upcoming G7 leaders' summit in Quebec's Charlevoix region, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

“Whether there will be a communique or not I don’t know,” the official told reporters at a briefing.

“Our aim is to get a joint communique but we have our positions to represent. It is not easier than in previous years. .. We will see,” the official added.