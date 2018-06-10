FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany stands by jointly agreed G7 communique: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany continues to support the Group of Seven communique despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to back out of the declaration drawn up at a summit in Canada, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and G7 leaders France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump take part in a working session on the first day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. Picture taken June 8, 2018. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS

“Germany stands by the jointly agreed communique,” Steffen Seibert said in a short statement.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Adrian Croft

