Germany stands by jointly agreed G7 communique: government spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany continues to support the Group of Seven communique despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to back out of the declaration drawn up at a summit in Canada, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and G7 leaders France's President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump take part in a working session on the first day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. Picture taken June 8, 2018. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS

“Germany stands by the jointly agreed communique,” Steffen Seibert said in a short statement.