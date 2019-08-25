World News
August 25, 2019 / 10:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron says G7 agreed on joint action over Iran to defuse tensions

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel , Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's acting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and European Council President Donald Tusk attend a G7 working session on "International Economy and Trade, and International Security Agenda" during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that G7 leaders had agreed joint action on Iran with the aim of defusing tensions and opening a new negotiation with Tehran.

“We agreed on what we wanted to say jointly on Iran,” Macron told LCI television. There is a message from the G7 on our objectives and the fact that we share them is important, which avoids divisions that in the end weaken everybody.”

“Everyone wants to avoid a conflict, Donald Trump was extremely clear on that point.”

Reporting by Michel Rose and John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below