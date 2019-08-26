Trump says has good feeling on Iran, open to meeting Rouhani

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during his news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said it was realistic to think that a meeting with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani could happen in the coming weeks.

“I have a good feeling. They have to be good players, if you understand what I mean. They can’t do what they were saying they were going to do, because if they do that, they will be met with really very violent force. So I think they are going to be good,” Trump told reporters at a news conference at a G7 summit in Biarritz.

“I think he is going to want to meet and get their situation straightened out. They are hurting badly.”