Italy tells Haftar to stop his advance on Tripoli

DINARD, France (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar must listen to warnings from the international community to halt his advance on Tripoli or else it will have to see what needs to be done, Italy’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

“We have stated quite clearly what our position is,” Enzo Milanesi told reporters after a G7 meeting of foreign ministers in western France.

“We very much hope that he will take it into consideration. If this does not happen, we will see what can be done,” he said.