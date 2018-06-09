FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 9, 2018 / 11:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Abe says no country benefits from protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUEBEC CITY, Canada (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that no country benefits from protectionism, and that all measures should be consistent with World Trade Organization rules, as he wrapped up a sometimes contentious summit with other Group of Seven leaders in Canada.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a G7 and Gender Equality Advisory Council meeting as part of a G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

G7 leaders on Saturday papered over cracks in their alliance at a summit in Canada but came away with little more than an agreement to disagree as U.S. President Donald Trump defiantly brandished his “America First” agenda.

Abe also said the G7 had expressed support for Trump ahead of his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un in Singapore on Tuesday.

Reporting by Linda Sieg and Malcolm Foster in Tokyo; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.