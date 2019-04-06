G7 cannot accept military escalation in Libya, says Germany

DINARD, France (Reuters) - Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven nations agreed on Saturday to put pressure on those responsible for a violent power struggle in Libya, especially commander Khalifa Haftar, to avoid a military escalation, Germany’s Heiko Maas said.

“We are agreed that we must use all the possibilities at our disposal to exert pressure on those responsible in Libya especially General Haftar, so that we avoid any further military escalation. We all agreed,” he told reporters.

Each country would use its own channels, said Maas, adding that Italy and France had direct contacts with Libya. “The situation is very worrying and we cannot accept a further military escalation,” Maas said after a ministerial meeting.