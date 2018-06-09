France's Macron: G7 statement on trade only first step

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that a joint statement from Group of Seven nations was just a first step and marked an attempt to “stabilize things” as a trade dispute with the United States threatened to tear the alliance apart.

European Council President Donald Tusk, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker participate in the working session at the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

“This agreement...is good news and it marks a collective desire to stabilize things,” Macron told reporters. “Nevertheless, I do not consider that with a declaration all is obtained and it is obvious that we will have in the coming weeks, the next months, to continue to work.”