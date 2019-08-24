'So far so good', says Trump after G7 arrival

U.S. President Donald Trump sits to lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) on the first day of the annual G7 Summit, at Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, France August 24, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he expected a G7 summit in France this weekend to accomplish a lot, adding he had a special relationship with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron even if they had their differences.

“We actually have a lot in common, Emmanuel and I. We have been friends for a long time. Every once in a while we go at it a little bit, not very much. We get along very well, we have a very good relationship. I think I can say a special relationship,” he said, sitting on a terrace with Macron.

“So far so good,” Trump continued, shortly after his arrival for the three-day summit of major industrialized nations. “We’ll accomplish a lot this weekend.”

The summit promises to be a fraught event, with friction over trade, climate change and Iran likely to snarl the leaders’ talks.