LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump, who exchanged terse Twitter messages ahead of the G7 summit, had a brief “very cordial” discussion about trade and North Korea, a French official said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the official welcoming ceremony the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Trump wanted to meet Macron upon his arrival in Quebec and the discussion lasted just over 10 minutes, the official said.