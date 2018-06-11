UK's May says Russia must change before it returns to G8

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia would not be invited back to join the Group of Seven nations until it stops interfering in the affairs of other countries, rebuffing calls from U.S. President Donald Trump for Moscow to return to group.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the final news conference of the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“There was a good reason why the G8 became the G7,” May told lawmakers in Britain’s parliament on Monday, saying its exclusion was a result of its “illegal annexation” of Crimea.

“Any conversations about whether or not Russia can come back round the table cannot take place until Russia has changed its attitude.”