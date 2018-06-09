UK's May: welcomes G7 agreeing to maintain Russia sanctions

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed a G7 statement that recognized the need to maintain sanctions on Russia on Saturday, after U.S. President Donald Trump floated the suggestion that the country be allowed back in the group.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the final news conference of the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

May also reiterated the need to avoid tit-for-tat actions in a trade dispute between the EU and the United States, adding however that Britain had registered its “deep disappointment at the unjustified decision by the U.S. to apply tariffs to EU steel and aluminum imports” at the meeting.