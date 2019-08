U.S. President Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not make money if he hosted next year’s G7 summit at his resort property in Florida, which he said was a “natural” fit for the meeting.

“My people wanted it. From my standpoint, I’m not going to make any money. In my opinion, I’m not going to make any money,” Trump told reporters.