Trump will host G7 summit next year at one of his own properties: White House official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will be hosting next year’s Group of Seven economic summit of developed world leaders at one of his own properties, the Trump National Doral golf resort near Miami, a White House official said on Thursday.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters the summit would take place there on June 10-12, 2020.

Trump had floated the possibility during his visit to France for this year’s G7 meeting in August, touting the resort’s size and its proximity to the Miami airport, though he insisted he would not directly profit from the choice.