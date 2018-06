LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday described an upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore as a “mission of peace.”

U.S. President Donald Trump is followed by National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) as he departs from the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“This is unknown territory in the truest sense. But I feel really confident,” Trump told reporters. “It’s never been done, It’s never been tested. So we are going in with a really positive spirit.”