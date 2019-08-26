Kremlin says 'impossible' to return to G7/G8 on invitation of one country

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a welcoming ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would be “impossible” for Moscow to return to the group of G7/G8 nations on an invitation of ‘just one country’, as all decisions in the group are made based on consensus, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“For Russia, membership in G7 or return to the G7 is not a goal in itself,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that it would be advantageous to have Russia back to the G7/G8 group.