Tight security to keep protesters far from G7 summit

QUEBEC CITY (Reuters) - Quebec’s forested Charlevoix region has begun to look more like a fortress than a resort as organizers of this week’s G7 summit gear up to shield seven world leaders from outside disturbances.

FILE PHOTO: Surveillance cameras are pictured on a security fence near the site of the upcoming G7 leaders' summit in Quebec's Charlevoix region, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Protesters are unlikely to startle any world leaders during the June 8-9 meeting. A security force of some 10,000 police and military personnel will make sure they are kept far from the summit at Manoir Richelieu, a luxury resort with dramatic views of the St. Lawrence River.

The G7 groups Canada, the United States, Japan, Britain, Italy, France and Germany, and the EU also attends.

Authorities have urged demonstrators to congregate in an official protest zone in a parking lot in La Malbaie, a town about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the French-style castle resort.

Any tension at the summit site is most likely to come from leaders worried about a burgeoning trade war with the United States, and not from outside protests. [nL2N1T816D] That dynamic has prompted some to refer to the meeting as the “G6 plus Trump” summit.

No protest groups have announced plans to congregate in La Malbaie. They instead are organizing a series of events focused on global trade, the environment, aboriginal rights and other issues in the provincial capital of Quebec City, a two-hour drive from Manoir Richelieu.

FILE PHOTO: A sign warning of surveillance cameras hangs from a security fence near the site of the upcoming G7 leaders' summit in Quebec's Charlevoix region, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

“We are ready for the worst-case scenario,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Christian Roy said at a recent press conference.

Roy declined to discuss specific plans for securing the event and protests across the province, but promised the effort would ensure the safety of “VIPs, citizens and law enforcement.”

There may be more tension in Quebec City, where a group calling itself the Anti-G7 Resistance Network has urged supporters to hold a “day of disruption.”

The group has told protestor to avoid La Malbaie, describing it as “a trap.” It has announced a rally on Friday, but provided no details.

FILE PHOTO: A security fence is seen along the waterfront near the site of the upcoming G7 leaders' summit in Quebec's Charlevoix region, in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

A coalition is organizing “a mass demonstration against the G7, capitalism, patriarchy, colonialism, racism and borders” on Thursday, according to a Facebook invite.

A second coalition plans to hold an alternative summit outside the provincial legislature building in Quebec City, where issues expected to come up at the summit will be discussed.

Quebec City Police Chief Robert Pigeon has said he sees a “moderate” risk the protests will turn violent, but has promised to respect the rights of protesters.

Canada’s French-speaking province of Quebec has seen its share of protests.

Quebec City became a flashpoint in the spring of 2001, when tens of thousands of people rallied to protest the Third Summit of the Americas, prompting police to use massive quantities of tear gas to control crowds.

One issue that organizers of this week’s G7 summit will not have to deal with is complaints about the smell of fertilizer.

Quebec’s agriculture ministry last week asked farmers to refrain from spreading liquid manure on their fields in the days leading up to the summit.

“People were saying it showed a lack of respect for farmers,” Lucie Cadieux, a farmer, told Reuters. “But we live in a tourist area ... we’re used to it.”