June 8, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission head offers joint EU-U.S. trade assessment in tariff dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive arm offered U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday a joint assessment of EU-U.S. trade to help resolve a dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs that the EU believes are based on a misreading of trade data.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU Council President Donald Tusk, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for a family photo at the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The offer was made by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during G7 leaders’ talks in Canada, an official who followed the talks said.

“Donald, I am ready to come to Washington as soon as possible to have a common assessment. I want this issues to be resolved in a friendly manner,” the official reported Juncker as saying. He received a nod of acceptance in response, the official said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Grant McCool

