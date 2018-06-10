FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 12:11 AM / in 2 hours

In battle of tweets, Canada's Trudeau dismisses Trump critique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said nothing in his G7 news conference that he has not said before to U.S. President Donald Trump, his office said after Trump criticized Trudeau on Twitter as “weak and dishonest” in the wake of the Group of Seven summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“The prime minister said nothing he hasn’t said before — both in public, and in private conversations with the president,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement released on Twitter, which added Trudeau remained focused on what was accomplished at the two-day summit in Quebec.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Grant McCool

