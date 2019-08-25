World News
August 25, 2019

Trump says may know if Japan trade deal is on by end of G7 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he could know by the end of a bilateral meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe whether their two countries will secure a new trade deal.

“It’s a major deal with Japan, if it gets done, we’ll possibly know by the end of this meeting,” Trump said ahead of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France.

