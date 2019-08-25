Trump says may know if Japan trade deal is on by end of G7 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he could know by the end of a bilateral meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe whether their two countries will secure a new trade deal.

“It’s a major deal with Japan, if it gets done, we’ll possibly know by the end of this meeting,” Trump said ahead of a bilateral meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of a G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France.