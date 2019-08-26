World News
August 26, 2019 / 3:56 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says UK's Johnson will be a great prime minister

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Boris Johnson would be a great British prime minister and that he had been waiting six years for him to become the country’s leader.

“I really believe that Boris Johnson will be a great prime minister, we like each other and we had a great two and a half day,” Trump told a news conference at the G7 summit in France.

“I’ve been waiting for him to be prime minister for about six years. I told him ‘what took you so long?’,” he said

Reporting by William James; Editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below