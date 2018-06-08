FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 8, 2018 / 10:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Macron sees way forward on trade, Trump says working together

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday it was possible to make progress on trade issues that have split the United States and its allies after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron in a bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit in in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Following an exchange of terse messages before the summit, the two leaders struck a conciliatory tone with Trump saying that the relationship was special, but that sometimes tests occur when it comes to trade. Trump also said Macron has been helping to work on trade.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.