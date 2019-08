U.S. President Donald Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands as they hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday said he hoped a new U.S. trade deal with Canada and Mexico would be put to a vote in the U.S. congress soon.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meeting with Trump on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France, said the deal was a good one for workers.