Trump says Canada's Trudeau is 'being so indignant' in trade spat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday of “being so indignant,” as the two leaders prepared for a Group of Seven summit in Quebec on Friday that is likely to center on trade disagreements.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“Prime Minister Trudeau is being so indignant, bringing up the relationship that the U.S. and Canada had over the many years and all sorts of other things ... but he doesn’t bring up the fact that they charge us up to 300% on dairy — hurting our Farmers, killing our Agriculture!” Trump said on Twitter.