No vote on Russia joining G7 expected this weekend: U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The G7 group of world leaders is likely to discuss at its meeting this weekend whether to readmit Russia, a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday, but a vote on the issue was unlikely because the group works on a consensus basis.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday voiced support for Russia rejoining the group, making it the G8, and suggested there would be a vote to decide.

The official noted that Russia had not formally requested to be re-admitted to the group. The official said that would be necessary for any such move to take place.

Trump will hold individual meetings with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, India and Canada during his trip to France officials said.