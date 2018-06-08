FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 8, 2018 / 2:50 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

EU's Tusk anticipates tough G7 talks, sees Europe united

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - Talks at the Group of Seven summit will not be easy as the United States is in conflict with the rest of the group on trade, climate change and the nuclear deal with Iran, the chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk said on Friday.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) meets with European Council President Donald Tusk (C) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) prior to the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

“Our discussions here is Charlevoix will be far from easy,” Tusk told a news conference before the start of the two-day talks of leaders from the United States, Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Britain.

“It is evident that the American president and the rest of the group continue to disagree on trade, climate change and the Iran nuclear deal. What worries me most is that the rules-based international order is being challenged,” he said.

“Quite surprisingly not by the usual suspects, but by its main architect and guarantor - the United States. Naturally we cannot force the U.S. to change its mind,” Tusk said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.