World News
August 24, 2019 / 10:43 AM / a minute ago

G7 summit to be 'a difficult test of unity': EU's Tusk

1 Min Read

European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a news conference on the margins of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - The summit of G7 nations opening on Saturday will be “a difficult test of unity and solidarity” after a year during which leaders of the rich nations have found it hard to find common language, the European Council’s president said.

Donald Tusk also told a news briefing in Biarritz, France, that trade wars among the seven nations would further erode trust between them. He said that if U.S. President Donald Trump was using tariffs as a political tool it could be risky for the whole world.

Reporting by John Chalmers; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below