Germany's Altmaier urges European unity in face of trade tensions with U.S.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday it was unclear how the summit of the Group of Seven rich nations would end amid rising trade tensions with the United States, but it was clearly more difficult than in previous years.

FILE PHOTO: Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier delivers a statement after the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

“We have a serious situation, not just since last night or this morning, but rather the entire last weeks,” Altmaier told broadcaster ZDF. He said it was important for Europe to remain unified, especially since domestic debate was continuing in the United States about punitive sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The European Union would impose tariffs of its own if it was forced to do so, Altmaier said, adding that Europe remained committed to continuing the dialogue with the United States.